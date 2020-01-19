Brokerages Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report sales of $10.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $323.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.37 million to $326.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.11 million, with estimates ranging from $41.36 million to $81.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXRX shares. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Citigroup lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. 911,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,204. The firm has a market cap of $450.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $8.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,345 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com