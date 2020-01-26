Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total value of $416,485.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $110,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.81. The company had a trading volume of 122,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.04. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

