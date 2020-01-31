Brokerages Anticipate LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Announce $0.01 EPS

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LRAD an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNSS. TheStreet upgraded LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.83. 730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35. LRAD has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 million, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.27.

