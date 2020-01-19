Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to announce $254.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.91 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $289.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $955.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.93 million to $972.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,522. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.15. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,293 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

