Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director David Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $44,257.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,044.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $3,251,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 619,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 235,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 231,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 172,857 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIVO stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.88. 9,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.92. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

