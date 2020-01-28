Brokerages Anticipate Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Mylan posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Leerink Swann cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

In other news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Mylan by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. 7,016,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,960. Mylan has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

