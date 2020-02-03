Brokerages Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to Announce ($4.96) Earnings Per Share

Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. Myomo’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $45.55 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($4.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Myomo an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

MYO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 59,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,229. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. Myomo has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com