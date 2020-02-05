Brokerages Anticipate NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NCI Building Systems.

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

CNR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.65. 233,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,322. NCI Building Systems has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCI Building Systems (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com