Brokerages Anticipate NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.40 Million

Brokerages predict that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will post sales of $52.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. NCS Multistage posted sales of $50.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full-year sales of $205.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $214.36 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $215.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCSM. ValuEngine lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. NCS Multistage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

In other NCS Multistage news, President Marty Stromquist purchased 12,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $27,456.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 122.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 254,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 140,278 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCSM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.66.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com