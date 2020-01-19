Brokerages Anticipate NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.41 Million

Analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to announce sales of $84.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.22 million. NIC reported sales of $78.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year sales of $351.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.73 million to $353.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $376.64 million, with estimates ranging from $376.44 million to $376.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIC by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NIC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in NIC by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NIC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGOV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 204,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. NIC has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

