Brokerages Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) will announce ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($1.01). Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($4.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,363,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,402,000 after acquiring an additional 384,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,042,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after acquiring an additional 672,721 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

