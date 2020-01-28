Brokerages Anticipate OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). OncoCyte reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

