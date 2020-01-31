Brokerages Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

PAR stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

