Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 925%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,905. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after buying an additional 3,069,809 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,039,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,984 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 887,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,870,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,703,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 733,883 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

