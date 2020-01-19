Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Peoples Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $35,380.80. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,755.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. 35,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,767. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $720.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com