Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Plymouth Ind Re reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

PLYM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,258. Plymouth Ind Re has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49.

Plymouth Ind Re Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com