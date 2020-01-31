Brokerages Anticipate Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post $252.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.51 million and the lowest is $245.77 million. Pra Group posted sales of $236.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year sales of $988.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.29 million to $993.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

PRAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Pra Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.63. 143,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.07.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the second quarter worth about $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pra Group by 1,166.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Pra Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,887,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 141,241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pra Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,050,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,490,000 after purchasing an additional 128,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pra Group by 293.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 112,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

