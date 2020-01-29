Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Several research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

PB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.72. 847,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,323. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

