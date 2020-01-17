Brokerages Anticipate RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) to Post ($1.19) Earnings Per Share

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. RA Medical Systems’ rating score has declined by 28.8% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RA Medical Systems an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE RMED opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. RA Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,732 shares of company stock valued at $54,395. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

