Brokerages Anticipate RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings. RealPage reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Shares of RealPage stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RealPage has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 327,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 476,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RealPage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com