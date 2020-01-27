Brokerages Anticipate Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.44. Rexnord reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $87,780.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,664.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,156. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rexnord by 122.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rexnord by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rexnord by 110.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RXN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. 45,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,524. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

