Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CL King started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 79.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. 769,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com