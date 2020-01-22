Brokerages Anticipate Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Sailpoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

In other news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $74,142.00. Also, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,800 shares of company stock worth $2,374,962. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $62,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 207.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after buying an additional 1,823,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 494.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 28.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,022,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 444,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 294.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

