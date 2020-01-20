Brokerages Anticipate Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report $17.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $62.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $62.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.86 million, with estimates ranging from $93.71 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $812,383.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,922.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,653,061 shares of company stock worth $58,197,827.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $678,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 55.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 600,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 213,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 82.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 84,321 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 371,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

