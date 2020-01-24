Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will post $260.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.20 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $269.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,100. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $64.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 96,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

