Brokerages Anticipate Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Announce -$0.69 EPS

Analysts predict that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of ($1.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $482.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $441.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 621.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 143,619 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 49.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 56.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 586,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

