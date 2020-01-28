Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com