Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Announce ($0.36) EPS

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.36) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SpringWorks Therapeutics an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). Research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

