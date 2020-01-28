Brokerages Anticipate Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $749.73 Million

Analysts expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to post $749.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.10 million and the lowest is $740.40 million. Steris reported sales of $696.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steris by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Steris by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,419,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,259. Steris has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.88.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

