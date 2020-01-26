Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $3.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post $3.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $15.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $117,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $33,829.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,705.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,450. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $142.78 on Thursday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

