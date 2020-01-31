Brokerages Anticipate Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Systemax an industry rank of 245 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

SYX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.83. 25,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $907.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Systemax has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

