Brokerages Anticipate TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. TELUS reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the third quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TELUS by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TELUS by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.82. 243,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,092. TELUS has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

