Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,996,000 after purchasing an additional 605,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 336,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 282,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,529,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,237,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

TRNO opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

