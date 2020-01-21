Brokerages Anticipate TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) to announce sales of $168.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TiVo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.79 million. TiVo reported sales of $168.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TiVo will report full year sales of $661.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.54 million to $662.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $680.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TiVo.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. The firm had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:TIVO remained flat at $$8.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 896,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.16. TiVo has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TiVo during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TiVo during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TiVo during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

