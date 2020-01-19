Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX remained flat at $$20.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 257,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,385. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.34. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $39,791,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com