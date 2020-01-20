Brokerages Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce sales of $175.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $176.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $725.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $724.80 million to $726.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $702.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.44 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 379,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

