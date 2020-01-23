Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post $79.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.36 million. Upwork posted sales of $67.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $301.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.33 million to $301.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $356.34 million, with estimates ranging from $355.40 million to $357.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut Upwork to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.63. 1,025,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Upwork has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,864. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

