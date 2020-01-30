Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($1.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VYGR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 831.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 67,064 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYGR traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,588. The firm has a market cap of $421.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com