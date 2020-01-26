Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James cut Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 836.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 314,190 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Welltower by 87.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.95. 1,475,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,634. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com