Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will post sales of $16.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.65 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $66.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.99 million to $66.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.26 million, with estimates ranging from $69.48 million to $73.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

WHF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 70,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,166. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $286.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 94.67%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 227.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

