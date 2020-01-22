Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Announce $2.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $67,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $75.72. 778,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

