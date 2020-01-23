Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

NASDAQ WING traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $93.64. 681,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 139.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

