Brokerages Anticipate X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that X Financial (NYSE:XYF) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X Financial’s earnings. X Financial reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that X Financial will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow X Financial.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

NYSE:XYF opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.15. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in X Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp raised its position in X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in X Financial during the second quarter worth $67,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in X Financial during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

