Brokerages Anticipate XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.43. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XP.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XP. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth about $21,427,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth about $22,839,000.

Shares of XP stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. XP has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $43.52.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

