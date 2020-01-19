Brokerages Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce $49.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. ZIX posted sales of $18.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 169.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $172.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.55 million to $172.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $212.21 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $213.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIXI. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 771,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,077. ZIX has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $448.17 million, a P/E ratio of -39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com