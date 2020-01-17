Brokerages Expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. Acacia Communications posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,369 shares of company stock worth $90,756. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. XR Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth about $5,220,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acacia Communications (ACIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com