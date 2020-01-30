Brokerages Expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.01). Acceleron Pharma reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

