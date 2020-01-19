Brokerages Expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 52,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.88. Airgain has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Airgain by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airgain by 987.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 190,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Airgain by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

