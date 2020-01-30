Brokerages Expect Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) to Announce ($0.01) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.18 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alexco Resource an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ AXU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. 34,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,305. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

