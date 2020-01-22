Brokerages Expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.76.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $28.88. 2,961,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1,549.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after buying an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,290,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,953,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,921,000 after buying an additional 1,726,014 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,914,000 after buying an additional 1,524,836 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

